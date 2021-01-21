On January 20, 2021, around 1:35 p.m., the Winona Police Department responded to the area of Academy Street and Mortimer Street for a unknown situation. After arriving on scene, Winona officers realized that a shooting had occurred at the intersection of Mortimer and Academy streets. Officers soon found a vehicle that had been struck numerous times during the shooting. Nobody was injured during the shooting.
The investigation led us to naming Ladaric Kishun Fleming as a suspect in the shooting. Charges were filed against Fleming and an arrest warrant was issued by Judge Alan Lancaster. The investigation led to the determination that Fleming was in the Oxford area. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s office was notified and just before midnight on January 20, 2021, Fleming was taken into custody at a apartment complex in Oxford. Bond has been set at $100,000 and Fleming will have an initial appearance at 9:00am on January 21, 2021.
Trayvon Malik Christian was also taken into custody in Oxford and it was determined that he was the driver of the vehicle that Fleming was in. Christian has been charged with Accessory After the Fact and will have an initial appearance at 9:00 a.m. on January 21, 2021. We would like the thank the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance during this investigation and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in apprehending these individuals.
