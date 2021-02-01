A cold and cloudy day prevailed across the Delta with temperatures only reaching the 40s for most of the area. A breezy northwest wind has brought wind chills down into the 30s. Winds will begin to diminish from the west as the core of cold air shifts east.
Clear skies and calm winds will make for a frigid night as lows range from the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Quiet weather across the forecast area through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will also gradually moderate up each day during this time.
