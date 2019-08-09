Governor Phil Bryant created a school safety task force recommending Mississippi schools hold active-shooter drills each semester. Northside High School executed its first drill this morning.
The Delta News', Schuylar Ramsey, was in attendance for the action; and also chatted with Chief Sherod Reed of Bolivar County.
