The sun shines on a gorgeous tree in Greenville. Unfortunately, enjoy it now. Things will change April 9th. Stay tuned to Delta News Weather!
spotlight featured weather alert
BEAUTIFUL SUNNY DAY IN GREENVILLE
Latest News
- Kristin Cavallari: I'm making myself a priority
- Kim Kardashian West: I'm focusing on my law degree before any other career moves
- Prince William's son was 'so sad' after watching extinction documentary: 'I had to turn it off'
- BEAUTIFUL SUNNY DAY IN GREENVILLE
- How a cold night in New Jersey gave a glimpse of what is to come on Nebraska's offensive line
- ‘Made for Love’ Stars and EPs on Finding the Dark Comedy’s Footing for TV
- The 8 Most Powerful Moments of the ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ Docuseries
- Dave Zoerb — UW Class of 1968
Most Popular
Articles
- Kendall Jenner moves out of house
- Kaley Cuoco 'begged' Rosie Perez to take The Flight Attendant job
- ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Returns! Find Out the Season 7 Premiere Date
- ‘General Hospital’ Star Nancy Lee Grahn on Her 25 Years (and Counting!) in Port Charles
- Yakima panaderia goes viral on TikTok with big, outrageous drinks
- VEHICLE ACCIDENT KILLS ONE
- Quick-thinking brother saves sister's life, using what he learned from a TV show
- GREENVILLE RESIDENTS SPEAKING OUT AFTER RECEIVING HIGH PRICE WATER BILLS
- Lil Nas X slams haters after Montero (Call Me By Your Name) tops chart
- Luke Bryan details fishing injury
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.