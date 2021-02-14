Water pressure is low throughout the city due to severe freezing temperatures. The city of Greenville city's public work crews are working to identify the problem. Because of the low water pressure, the city is under a boil water advisory until further notice.
Mayor Simmons says the city is working as hard as it can to get the water situation resolved.
"Thanks for your patience, positivity, and understanding under circumstances," he says.
