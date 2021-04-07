Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.