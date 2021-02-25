Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.