Over the weekend, authorities were searching for an inmate who escaped from the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility over the weekend. 32 ear-old Tolando Young escaped from the Vaiden Correctional Facility around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, while he was outside for recreation, said Brandon Smith,the warden.
Young climbed four fences-3 14-foot tall fences that had razor wire on top as well as an 8-foot fence, Smith said.
"We do know he was cut by the razor wire," said Smith, explaining that authorities found blood on the the clothes Young had escaped in but later removed.
A team of Carroll and Montgomery County deputies as well as agents from the Mississippi Department of Corrections and Mississippi Highway Patrol spent time looking for Young from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon but had no success, Smith said.
A helicopter from the Mississippi Highway Patrol was also used for the search Saturday night. Young was last seen around 9:00 a.m. Sunday in Vaiden wearing green overalls.
He was brought into the correctional facility Friday afternoon by a Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer after Young violated his probation, Smith said.
Young is now back in police custody.
