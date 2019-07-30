Parts of Carrollton will be without water today. The City will be doing work around The Well Yard in preparation for later bridge construction. Residents that will be affected include those living between Magnolia and Peavy Streets and and those near The Well Yard on Haffner Street ... Work already began today should be completed by the afternoon.

