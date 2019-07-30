Parts of Carrollton will be without water today. The City will be doing work around The Well Yard in preparation for later bridge construction. Residents that will be affected include those living between Magnolia and Peavy Streets and and those near The Well Yard on Haffner Street ... Work already began today should be completed by the afternoon.
Latest News
- Carrollton Shuts Off Water
- Lady Gaga been seeing audio engineer 'for weeks'
- Winnie Harlow is 'scared' of fans
- Elizabeth Olsen is engaged
- Jordyn Woods hopes she and Kylie Jenner can be friends again
- Bell, Saints defense ready to make a jump in 2019
- Hub Arkush: Is Ben Braunecker the Bears' sleeper tight end?
- Packers notes: While Aaron Rodgers’ preseason snaps should go up, he could sit out opener against Texans
Most Popular
Articles
- Update from Northwest Broadcasting Regarding DIRECTV
- Community comes together to find missing teen
- Emmett Till Center coordinator speaks out about vandalism
- City of Greenville adressing crime
- South Mississippi Inmate Captured
- Delta State University gets Fossil Grant
- Former Greenville Mayor Dies
- One Dead, One Behind Bars After Weekend Shooting.
- Arcola Health Center gets renovations
- Back to school immunizations
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.