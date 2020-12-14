A cold airmass continues to filter into the region from the north as our temperatures continue to struggle into the 40s. Winds will begin to relax overnight and that will allow temps to plunge into the upper 20s to low 30s. Overall, we can expect the active weather pattern to continue through the weekend. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected to continue until the weekend.
Cold Air Stays Awhile In The Delta
Karen Williams
