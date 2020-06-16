$71.46 Million Dollars Awarded to Greenville Bypass Freight Corridor Project

71.46 million dollars has been awarded for the Greenville bypass freight corridor improvement project.
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons announced in a press release that the Mississippi Department of Transportation has been awarded the money to complete the construction of the 15.6 mile Greenville Bypass, which will carry US 82 from near the Greenville bridge over the Mississippi River to Leland, east of Greenville.
The project builds on work initiated by Mississippi DOT to grade, drain, and bridge 6.2 miles from the Mississippi River bridge to the future interchange with MS 1, completing construction on that segment and extending the bypass a further 9.4 miles east.
"The completion of this transportation infrastructure project will promote economic growth, enhance public safety, sustain existing jobs, and create new jobs within the entire region," Mayor Simmons said.
