Affordable Health Care Insurance Enrollment in Greenwood

Residents who are looking for Affordable Health Care now may have an option.
Agent Don Hall of Express Lease Mortgage and Financial Group was at the Greenwood-Leflore Hospital enrolling any resident that's interested in and qualifies for the Market Place insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act.
Hall says the insurance is beneficial because it doesn't disqualify a person because of pre-existing conditions.
The insurance is said to be affordable for families, and is income driven, meaning residents can make a minimum of $1,100 a month and still qualify.
"What makes this insurance so valuable is this here is in the past when people got sick or something got injured, the first thing you would have to do is run to the emergency room. Now the Affordable Health Care makes it available for people in the lower income bracket to have an insurance card, go to their primary doctor or physician and have an insurance card, where the insurance company itself will pay for the thing," says Hall.
The company's office is located in Greenville. and serves residents in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee. For more information contact Agent Don Hall at (662) 822-6870.
