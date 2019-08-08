Mississippi State University hosted its Annual Rice Producer Field Day on August, 8, 2019 at The Delta Research and Extension Center at 3:30 p.m. The field day consisted of a four part tour covering Rice Agronomy, Weed Control, Entomology and Pathology and Breeding. Similar to last year, the 2019 Rice Producer Field Day also highlighted research conducted at Stoneville by many of the graduate students funded by the Mississippi Rice Promotion Board; research that will benefit farmers in The Mississippi Delta.
The Mississippi Delta's abundance of early season rain stifled farmers from planting a great deal of rice this season causing rice acreage to dwindle. However with persevering farmers, several efficiencies are being attained in the rice industry.
The Manager of Industry Affairs and Sustainability at USA Rice, Lydia Holmes, spoke with The Delta News about the efficiencies attained.
