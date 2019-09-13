B.B. King Museum has Concert for Wreaths Across America

A local fundraiser set to get underway in honor of area veterans.
The B.B. King Museum in Indianola teaming up with Wreaths Across America for a fundraiser and Elvis show.
An Elvis impersonator set to take the stage September 26th at the museum. Tickets are 15 dollars per person with proceeds going to the purchase of wreaths for the December 14th memorial. Those wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans.
"We are always involved in things that help the community and veterans dedicate their lives for us to have our freedom here in the united states. So we wanted to be sure that we gave back by helping to honor those veterans who have put their lives on the line for us to be able to continue to be able to live in this free country," Executive Director of the museum, Malika Polk-Lee said.
Donations for the event can be sent to Wreaths Across America at 14 Morningside Drive in Indianola. For more information about the event call 717-881-7357.
