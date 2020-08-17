Endurance and saving lives are only two small parts of being a Greenville firefighter. The fire department says, "Chiefin' Ain't Easy," and here's why.
"Firefighters must respond when it s cold, when it's hot, when it's storming and raining," Fire Chief Ruben Brown says.
The Greenville fire department won't be taking any shortcuts when it comes to building endurance and strength. In full gear and heated temperatures, firefighters are competing for the best time in the "Chiefin Ain't Easy" competition.
Chief Brown says, "It builds camaraderie, morale, and also the physical grind of being a firefighter."
Aside from putting out fires, firefighters from this department are usually active leaders in the community. Due to COVID-19, activities have been limited.
"We really don't get to spend that one on one time so I said hey, lets do something that's fun and that's really bringing us together," Chief Brown says.
The "Chiefin' Ain't Easy" challenge shows the true skills of firefighters while pushing them to their full potential. Members of each shift have been stepping up to the challenge like these two finalists: South Hall and Lewis Henry.
"Well, it's great to keep up the morale of the fire department," according to Lieutenant South Hall. "You know, keep guys in shape," he says.
Lieutenant Lewis Henry says "It's a good motivator for the fire department and brings about a competitive spirit and everyone is pretty much into it which is a good thing."
Chiefin' isn t easy, in fact, it requires preparing for real life situations while promoting hard work and friendly competition.
The winner of the challenge will receive a champion belt to match their title.
"I got it now, so if you want it come get it," Lieutenant Hall says.
Next week, two finalists will compete for a chance to become the "Chiefin' Ain't Easy" champion.
"When I put that glove on this time, they better be ready," says Lieutenant Henry.
Think you have what it takes to become a firefighter? The Greenville fire department is now accepting applications for entry level firefighters.
You must be 18 or older, have a valid driver's license, and a high school diploma or GED.
For more information contact the Greenville Fire department at 662- 378-1616.
