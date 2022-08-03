The Greenwood-Lelfore County Chamber of Commerce is calling all cyclists for its 15th annual Bikes, Blues, and Bayous.
"This is our largest tourism event of the year in Greenwood. we have about a thousand maybe a little more cyclists who come from literally all over the country."
There will be a 10 mile, 20 mile and 46 mile trek around the county visiting the various towns and communities along the way. Each stop will host a variety of vendors and activities.
This year's the event will showcase a famous African American Cyclist Major Taylor.
"He was a famous cyclist at the turn of the century. A lot of cycling clubs around the country are actually named after him."
Organizers created a documentary about Major Taylor that will be shown at the Museum of the Mississippi Delta. Bikes will roll out at 7:00 Saturday Morning and the documentary will be shown at 4 pm.
For more information on registration, you can visit bikesbluesbayous.com.
There will also be a book signing by Michael Kranish, author of "The World's Fastest Man: The Life of Cyclist Major Taylor"
That signing be at Turnrow Books on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.