Bolivar County Primary Election Results

Democratic State Senate District - 13

47% reporting

John Marshall Alexander      40.86%

Sarita M. Simmons              40.10%

Tony G. Anderson                15.31%

Carl Brinkley                       2.43%

Charles Modley                    1.26%

Democratic State House of Representatives District - 29

33% Reporting

Abe Marshall Hudson Jr.     75.29%

Anthony Pierre Jackson      24.63%

Democratic State House of Representatives District - 30

57% Reporting

Tracey T. Rosebud            51.25% 

Robert Earl Huddleston     48.75%

Democratic State House of Representatives District - 31

0% Reporting 

Otis. L Anthony                            0%

Jeanette Knighten-Washington      0%

Democratic Coroner

39.3% Reporting

Randolph 'Rudy' Seals, Jr.     66.26%

Deborah Davis                     33.70%

Democratic Sheriff

39.3% Reporting

Kelvin Williams, Sr.     70.75%

Casey Terrell Lewis     22.50%

Democratic Tax Assessor and Collector 

39.3% Reporting

Willie 'Will' Hooker    77.50%

Edric Q. Johnson      22.50%

Democratic Supervisor District - 1 

20% Reporting

Jacorius O. Liner              46.52%

B.R Calvin-Williams          28.57%

Jackie Lloyd                     15.75%

Joe Green                        8.06%

C. Monroe Wiggins, Jr.     1.10%

Democratic Supervisor District - 3

25% Reporting

Linda R. Coleman       38.41%

C.P 'Babe' Billings       29.84%

Olanda D. Morton       26.35%

Glen M. Scott             5.40%

Democratic Supervisor District - 4

50% Reporting

Joseph White III      43.05%

James D. McBride    39.92%

Mario A. Giles          17.03%

Democratic Supervisor District - 5 

60% Reporting

Rev. Larry L. King       67.42%

Pete Roncali               32.34%

