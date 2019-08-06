Bolivar County Primary Election Results

Democratic State Senate District - 13
47% reporting
John Marshall Alexander 40.86%
Sarita M. Simmons 40.10%
Tony G. Anderson 15.31%
Carl Brinkley 2.43%
Charles Modley 1.26%
Democratic State House of Representatives District - 29
33% Reporting
Abe Marshall Hudson Jr. 75.29%
Anthony Pierre Jackson 24.63%
Democratic State House of Representatives District - 30
57% Reporting
Tracey T. Rosebud 51.25%
Robert Earl Huddleston 48.75%
Democratic State House of Representatives District - 31
0% Reporting
Otis. L Anthony 0%
Jeanette Knighten-Washington 0%
Democratic Coroner
39.3% Reporting
Randolph 'Rudy' Seals, Jr. 66.26%
Deborah Davis 33.70%
Democratic Sheriff
39.3% Reporting
Kelvin Williams, Sr. 70.75%
Casey Terrell Lewis 22.50%
Democratic Tax Assessor and Collector
39.3% Reporting
Willie 'Will' Hooker 77.50%
Edric Q. Johnson 22.50%
Democratic Supervisor District - 1
20% Reporting
Jacorius O. Liner 46.52%
B.R Calvin-Williams 28.57%
Jackie Lloyd 15.75%
Joe Green 8.06%
C. Monroe Wiggins, Jr. 1.10%
Democratic Supervisor District - 3
25% Reporting
Linda R. Coleman 38.41%
C.P 'Babe' Billings 29.84%
Olanda D. Morton 26.35%
Glen M. Scott 5.40%
Democratic Supervisor District - 4
50% Reporting
Joseph White III 43.05%
James D. McBride 39.92%
Mario A. Giles 17.03%
Democratic Supervisor District - 5
60% Reporting
Rev. Larry L. King 67.42%
Pete Roncali 32.34%
