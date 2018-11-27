At least 200 children are on the Salvation Army's Angel Tree List.
The official Angel Tree was decorated on Monday at the CB&S Bank located at 820 West Park Avenue in Greenwood.
The annual program is a collaboration between the Salvation Army and Altrusa International of Greenwood.
The children selected are mostly from low income families, or maybe the family experienced financial hardship.
A minimum of $60 is recommended for the angels gifts and organizers tell us this is a way to bring a child in need into your family.
CB&S Bank Rep, Sharon Wyatt says, "In case someone didn't get adopted Altrusa picks them up, and we go shopping for that child, so all children will have a good Christmas. There are all kinds of ages of children on this tree, and they buy it for the angel, sometimes they need clothes, all children need toys. So this is what it is all about, we're giving back."
The last day to adopt a child is December 19th. For more information you can visit the CB&S Bank at 820 W Park Avenue. The Salvation Army also provides gifts for senior citizens aged 65 and older. An Angel Tree will be placed for those seniors at Greenwood Market Place.
