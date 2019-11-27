Leland is gearing up for its annual Christmas on the Creek event. The whole community is ready and excited.
Leland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Maryanne Brocato said the event brings the community together.
"Well I think everyone in Leland is just real proud of the creek and what it brings to the town, so everybody pretty much is involved it's not just a chamber event it's an entire community event," she said.
The kids parade kicks off at 3 p.m. The outdoor music starts at 4-30 p.m. And Santa's arrival will be at 6 pm. You can get pictures with him along with Kermit and big bird starting at 6-30 p.m. Santa will be at the Methodist church for photos and Kermit will be at Henson exhibit.
In the event of rain, the events will be rescheduled for the same times this Sunday the 1st.
