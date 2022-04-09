Following the clean-up, many of the volunteers ventured over to Schelben Park on the levee lakefront for some fun under the sun. The "my premeei and me" organization hosted an easter-themed outing called "egg-cellent adventure." The event was for locals of all ages...enjoying the food, face painting, taking pictures with the easter bunny, and sharing with our camera their big smiles throughout the day.

