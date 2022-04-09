About 200 Greenville residents gather for a city wide spring clean-up. The volunteers came out ready to get their hands dirty, making their way around the city picking up trash, limbs, and debris. And they all the agree, "commitment" is the first step that's needed in order to beautify a community. City officials also thanked the many sponsors who played a role in making the city wide spring clean-up a success.
