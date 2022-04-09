About 200 Greenville residents gather for a city wide spring clean-up. The volunteers came out ready to get their hands dirty, making their way around the city picking up trash, limbs, and debris. And they all the agree, "commitment" is the first step that's needed in order to beautify a community. City officials also thanked the many sponsors who played a role in making the city wide spring clean-up a success.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.