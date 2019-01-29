The Greenville Charter and Ordinance Committee searching for strategies to keep the downtown area unified.
In Monday's meeting, the group decided to consider requiring permits for those who are occupying buildings in downtown Greenville.
The permits would require business owners to get permission before making any changes to the external perimeters of buildings ... This move is an attempt to keep the downtown district visibly uniform and preserve the area's history.
Mayor Simmons agreed with the committee's decision to table the vote until the permit is written and approved saying, "So what we're trying to do is two fold, ultimately to requiring permitting so that downtown can have a common scheme about it but more importantly how do we get the information to the folks that need the information. The downtown property owners need to know what is the step involved in making sure if they were to do external improvements, who to contact and how to get the permit needed to do that."
Mainstreet Greenville Director, Daniel Boggs hopes this permit will continue to improve business in the downtown area. "Everyone can see that we've had drastic improvements in our downtown over the past several years. What you want to do whenever you're doing a revitalization effort within a specific community, you want to make sure you're consistent with how you do those efforts so make sure we're all one community,"he said.
