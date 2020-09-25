Cleveland Cancels Door-to-Door Trick-or-Treating due to Covid-19

Disappointing news to all the trick-or-treaters out there. Door-to-door trick-or-treating will not take place is Bolivar County this year.
The City of Cleveland Board of Alderman held a special called meeting Wednesday.
The board agreed, due to the coronavirus pandemic and reviewing what other surrounding cities would be mandating, that the regular door-to-door trick-or-treating should not take place this year.
For more information call the Bolivar Chamber of Commerce at 662-843-2712.
