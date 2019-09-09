Cleveland Looks at Installing Sky Cops

Cleveland's Police Department is interested in getting some eyes in the sky.
The Cleveland Police Department is looking at installing cameras to go around the city. They hope that installing the cameras will reduce crime in the city.
Cleveland Police Department Chief Buster Bingham explains what he hopes to expect if they install the cameras.
"These cameras will be designed to if something occurs in the area is for us to go back and be able to look at the video footage," Chief Bingham said.
The police department is still looking at placement, prices, styles, and vendors, but one camera can range from two thousand to 5 thousand dollars.
