Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.