Standing at six feet tall and weighing just at 2,000 pounds, eight horses will be pulling a 1903 Studebaker-built beer wagon through downtown Greenville at 2:00 p.m. on April 13th.
The parade route will begin at the corner of Edison Street and Washington Avenue by the Washington County Courthouse, traveling west to Walnut Street, where they will turn north and stop at Stein Mart Square.
The Clydesdales will then hang around for photos until they depart at 4:00 p.m.
Everett Chinn, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, said the City of Greenville is seeking any interested participants who would like to join the parade route.
Any groups interested in participating at the event should contact Chinn by emailing echinn@greenvillems.org or by calling 662-378-1501 by the end of the business day April 8th.
Neighboring delta towns wil have the opportunity to see the parade as well.
They'll be in Indianola on April 10th at 6 pm
Greenwood April 11th at 5 pm
Cleveland April 12th at 6 pm
Grenada on April 14th at 3 pm
