Crime Meeting in Greenville

A prayer service held in Greenville with the motive to stop crime.
The prayer service took place at the Buster Brown Community building where police members, Crimestoppers, volunteers, Mayor Simmons, and other members of the communtiy came together to stop crime in Washington County.
Pastor Frank Hall is praying that the crime and homicides stop.
"We are mostly concerned with the number of homicides we've experienced here this year in 2019. And we are here to see if we as a community can do to eliminate some of the crime that we have experienced here in Greenville," Hall said.
Members of the crime stopping committee believe there have been too many murders in 9 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.