David Cochran Wins MS Levee Board Commissioner Election

Yesterday, Washington County voters headed to the polls for the election for Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner between David Cochran and Drew Newsom.
The Washington County Circuit Clerk reports David Cochran won the race for commissioner with 1273 votes, whereas Newsom finished with 584 votes.
According to Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner Hank Burdine, there are less than 50 affidavit ballots to be counted.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic voters were asked to wear masks when they entered the building. Poll workers were also encouraged voters to return in November for the senate election.
