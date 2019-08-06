Delta State: Blessings in a Box

Delta State University's Robert E. Smith School of Nursing began installation of 'Blessing Boxes' in Bolivar County. The first box was put up in Cleveland on the corner of Oak and Third Street beside the nursing building.
The project was funded through a grant received by the University from the Mississippi Nurses Foundation.
The goal of the project is to help the food insecurity problem in Bolivar County. Food insecurity rates in Bolivar County are 29% which is 20% higher than the national average.
Each box contains non-perishable food items and other items such as toiletries, clothing, and school supplies can also be added in the boxes.
The premise of Blessings in a Box is: "If you need it, take it" and "If you have it, Give it."
The project will work based on the honor system and will need the help of the community to keep the boxes well stocked and maintained.
Dr. Shelby Polk, the coordinator of the projects expects 8 more boxes to be placed within Bolivar County in the future.
Delta State University will involve students in this project. The University believes it will help them develop outreach skills and become the next leaders of the community.
Contact Dr. Shelby Polk if interested in partnering with the Blessings in A box project.
Email: SPOLK@DELTASTATE.EDU
Phone: 662-846-4257
(0) comments
