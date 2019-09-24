DSU Unveils Aviation Wall of Fame

A local university recognizes its scholars.
Delta state university unveils its aviation wall of fame ...
10 recipients were placed on the wall for being recipients of Fed Ex Purple Runway Aviation scholarships. Each recipient received a 10 thousand dollar scholarship to continue their studies.
Joe Saia, the Chairman of Aviation at DSU, is very proud of his students.
"We're really excited that fed ex could be here today. They've offered us a great opportunity for all our students here. They gave us over five hundred thousand dollars over five years to produce scholarships for our students," Saia said.
Next year, 20 scholarships will be up for grabs for students to apply for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.