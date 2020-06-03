Farmers Market Opens Back Up in Greenville

The farmers market in Greenville is kicking off the summer season.
Fresh produce including squash, pickled okra, tomatoes, an assortment of jams and more were all available to buy at the market.
Customers and vendors had masks, tried to maintain social distance guidelines, and could not touch the produce.
The market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Greenville at 734 Washington Avenue.
If you want to be a vendor contact main street Greenville at 662-378-3121 or go to the website at mainstreetgreenville.com.
