Two groups working together to support a Greenville firefighter battling cancer.
Earlier this year, Senior Captain Kendrix Washington was diagnosed with cancer.
On Saturday, the Greenville Fire Department and the Greenville High School Class of 1998 partnered to support Washington in his fight. A benefit barbecue was held at the station headquarters to raise money for Washington's treatments. His classmate held a boot drive collecting donations at various intersections in Greenville.
Washington stopped by the station to thank all of his co-workers and classmates for the support and prayers.
He has been a fireman for almost 12 years and was promoted to Captain five years ago. The groups raised nearly $5,000.
