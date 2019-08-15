Authorities arrest five suspects linked to a series of armed robberies at Quick Stop, Zip Trip and Rick's all in Hollandale, Mississippi. Officials informed The Delta News that four juveniles and one adult were taken into custody earlier this week. Quick Stop on East Avenue in Hollandale being the most recent armed robbery by the four juveniles. The juveniles entered the Quick Stop with shot guns, and officials say they took money out of the register and are also accused of stealing cigarettes and cigars. Before that incident, on July 2nd, 2019, The Delta News were told the adult subject robbed Quick Stop at gunpoint, and three days later on July 5th the suspect allegedly robbed the same store again at gunpoint. Hollandale Police Chief, Willie J. Bethley, tells The Delta News with his team and the assistance of U.S. Marshalls, the adult suspect was located and arrested rather quickly in Humphreys County at his mother's home. Chief Bethley says all subjects will be charged as an adult.
Five Subject Arrested in Connect to Armed Robberies
- Schuylar Ramsey
