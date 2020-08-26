Food and Mask Giveaway Happening in Greenville

The city of Greenville will be hosting a drive through food and masks giveaway.
The giveaway will be happening Thursday, August 27 at 4 p.m. at the Greenville Police Department located at 216 Main Street. The event will go on while supplies last.
The City of Greenville has partnered with Uncle Jerry Farms and the Mississippi State Department of Health for the giveaway.
