Food Box Giveaway in Greenwood

Fresh produce will be given to the needy in Greenwood starting Thursday.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports You Matter Ministries along with the Greenwood Community Center are partnering to give out food through the US Department of Agriculture's Farmer to Families Food Box program.
Residents can pick up their food boxes every Thursday through June from 3 to 5 p.m. in front of the Greenwood Community Center.
Anyone is welcome to pick up a food box. The boxes will contain fresh fruits and veggies and may contain pre-cooked meat and dairy products.
Also on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m., You Matter Ministries will re-start their weekly hot dog giveaways in front of the Greenwood Community Center.
