People involved in the Mississippi Foster Care System want your help in finding good homes for the state's young people. In 2019, the latest year for which we could find statistics, Mississippi had more than 4 thousand children in foster care, and 28 percent living in poverty. That's why those who work in the foster care system held this open house at the extension office in Downtown Greenville in the hope of recruiting more qualified adults to become foster parents. There are certain qualifications you'll need to meet, but these folks say the most important qualification is having love to give. If you've got love to give and a home to share, you can become a foster parent by calling 1- 800-821-9157.

