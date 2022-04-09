People involved in the Mississippi Foster Care System want your help in finding good homes for the state's young people. In 2019, the latest year for which we could find statistics, Mississippi had more than 4 thousand children in foster care, and 28 percent living in poverty. That's why those who work in the foster care system held this open house at the extension office in Downtown Greenville in the hope of recruiting more qualified adults to become foster parents. There are certain qualifications you'll need to meet, but these folks say the most important qualification is having love to give. If you've got love to give and a home to share, you can become a foster parent by calling 1- 800-821-9157.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- ‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad Investigates Fraudulent Prescriptions (VIDEO)
- Why Wisconsin football's outside linebacker room is the best its been in years
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (April 11-17): ‘Outer Range,’ ‘The First Lady’ & More
- Lily Collins reveals that Love Actually is her go-to 'comfort movie'
- Duchess of Cornwall struggled to cope with Prince Charles' strict routine
- Kelsea Ballerini has COVID-19, no longer able to host CMT Awards in person
- Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish 'files for divorce' from Billy Ray Cyrus
- Ochaun Mathis and who else? Looking at potential portal target areas for the Huskers post-spring
Most Popular
Articles
- School District Explains Job Cuts
- New Scooters for Downtown
- 'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA
- Foster Families Needed
- Harris' Impact on Small Businesses
- Vice President To Visit The Delta
- City Easter Egg Hunt
- Citywide spring cleanup Saturday
- City Spring Clean Up
- Fatal Car Crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.