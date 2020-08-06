Governor Reeves Announces "ReSkill MS" Training Program

Governor Tate Reeves announced a program intended to help ease the economic burden due to covid-19.
ReSkill Mississippi is designed to help Mississippians who have lost their jobs, went on unemployment, or had a career set back due to the pandemic. The program will allow residents to receive skills training at Mississippi community colleges to learn a skill for a high demand career.
55 million dollars of the CARES Act is being granted to state employees and workers.
"ReSkill Mississippi is an effort to utilize cares act funds to not only get Mississippians back to work, but to get them skills training that will help them work in even better jobs than they may have had before covid-19," Reeves said.
If interested go to reskillms.com to fill out a survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.