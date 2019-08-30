Grammy Museum Hosts Upcoming Concerts

The Grammy Museum in Cleveland will be having a couple concerts in the next month.
Bobby Rush will be coming to the Delta on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 pm. Rush received a Grammy award back in 2017 and has received B.B. King's Entertainer of the Year Award.
La'Porsha Renae will also be performing on Friday, October 4th at 7:00 pm. Renae was a runner-up for American Idol season 15 and is originally from Mississippi.
To buy tickets or more information go to grammymueseumms.org/programs.
