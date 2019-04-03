Parks and Recreation Director Corey Holmes is asking parent to sign their children up for spring baseball and softball.
A number of spots are still available for our 3/4, 5/6, 7/8 9/10, 11/12 And 13/14 leagues. Girls Softball 7/9 and 10/12. Volunteer coaches are still needed for All leagues.
Registration is $30 per child.
Visit Buster Brown to sign up.
