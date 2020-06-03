Greenwood and Lefore County Receive $80,000 in Covid-19 Relief

The city of Greenwood and Leflore County are being awarded 80 thousand dollars in coronavirus relief.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports US Senator Roger Wicker told Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams about the approval of the county and city's application.
The city will receive around 37 thousand dollars, and the county will receive around 42 thousand. McAdams says they will receive the money within 30 days. So far the city has spent 38 thousand dollars in Covid-19 relief efforts.
