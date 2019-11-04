Greenwood Fundraiser

Main street Greenwood is now selling holiday greenery as part of its "Deck the Downtown" holiday event.
The greenery is on sale through Thursday November 7th. Wreaths, garlands and sprays are available for purchase on their website mainstreetgreenwood.com under "Deck the Downtown".
The proceeds go toward revitalizing the greenwood downtown area said Executive Director of Main Street Greenwood Brantley Snipes.
"The money will toward our facade grant fund which is a grant that allows local businesses to apply for, and we help update the facade of the building which can be anything from masonry work to awnings to signage," she said.
Orders can be picked up at Main Street Greenwood's office downtown or can be shipped directly to your home.
