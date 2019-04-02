Greenwood Man Jailed After 3 Arrests in 4 Days

A Greenwood man finds himself behind bars after being arrested 3 times within 4 days.
24-year-old Jesse Stokes was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with malicious mischief, he was processed to the Greenwood Police Department, and was released on bond.
Saturday, Stokes was arrested with four other men, and charged with gambling. He was again processed through the Greenwood Police Department, and released on bond.
On Monday, Stokes was arrested again, and charged this time with domestic violence. He is now at the Leflore County Jail, where he is being held on a $1,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.