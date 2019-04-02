Greenwood's 2019 Music Festival Kicks Off Friday

Greenwood's 3rd Annual Music Festival kicks off Friday at Whittington Park.
The fun filled event gates will open at 4p.m., on Friday, and on Saturday the gates will open at 8a.m.
Music Acts include, The Jason Miller Band, and Miles Flatt.
Organizers tell us on Saturday there will be a car show, train rides, hot air balloons, and a big crawfish boil.
Gate admission is $10 per day. For children 10 and under, admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.