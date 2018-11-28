Greenwood Tour of Homes Hosted By Delta Cotton Belles

The Delta Cotton Belles is inviting the public to celebrate the holiday season by touring beautiful Greenwood Homes.
This Sunday beginning at 2pm, 4 homes in Greenwood along Grand Blvd will be open for viewing for a fundraiser event.
The Delta Cotton Belles is a 501 (c) non-profit organization that helps
Tickets are $40 a person and can be purchased at Mississippi Gift Company, Greenwood Drugs, and Smith and Company in Greenwood.
Listed Below are the addresses to the Houses open for viewing:
209 Grand Blvd
101 W President Ave
1012 Grand Blvd
1106 Grand Blvd.
Tickets: $40
Time: 2pm-4pm
