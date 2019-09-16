Groundbreaking at the Bolivar County Exposition Center

The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors broke ground today at the Bolivar County Exposition Center.
Following the meeting, the Board of Supervisors headed out to the exposition center to celebrate their groundbreaking. The project started in 2011, but did not receive a grant until 2012. The exposition center will start renovations next week.
County Administrator for Bolivar County, Will Hooker is happy to get renovations started.
"What the study actually showed us that is was feasible to still have an expo center, however; the necessary investments over that period of time from 1970 to that time in 2013 had not been made in order to keep up with a changing environment. Today we're celebrating that the board of supervisors have made that commitment to their community," said Hooker
The building will now have air conditioning, a new annex, new bleachers, and much more.
