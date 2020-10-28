With the coronavirus pandemic canceling many event,. one local woman hoping to provide some form of entertainment for area residents. One way is by hosting a drive-in movie theater. Nikki Landrum about how she's keeping the Halloween spirit alive during these unusual times.
The Halloween drive in movie takes place Friday, October 30th at Schelben Park. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Its 5 dollars per person and you can purchase tickets up to the time of the event on eventbrite.
