One area resident is spreading holiday cheer even amidst the pandemic.
With holiday events being cancelled due to the virus, Nikki Landrum is hosting a holiday drive in movie, in hopes to help families enjoy the season, while staying safe.
The drive-in movies take place at the Washington County Convention Center parking lot.
The movie "Elf" will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18th.
Then Saturday, December 19th "The Santa Clause" will play at 5:30 p.m. and "Jingle Jangle" will follow at 8 p.m.
Tickets are five dollars and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
