Hollandale School Hosts Fundraiser

Sanders elementary is hosting a classroom fundraiser teaming up with a local dealership.
It's called the Chrysler cars for classrooms fundraiser. The group collaborating with Cerranti motors to put the event on.
The school has been hosting this event since 2001. Shelia Daniels first pitched the idea to the principal who thought it was a wonderful way to raise funds for the school and create parent involvement.
This year their goal was to raise three thousand dollars and they plan on using that money for classroom supplies and technology for the school.
Sanders Elementary was one of the first schools in Washington County to hold this fundraiser but more and more schools are starting to hold similar events.
This year they had over one hundred people sign up for a test drive.
Dr. Mario Willis is grateful for the collaboration.
"Well the program is a great thanks to Chrysler, we are able to get additional supplies for our school and each test drive is an opportunity for the individuals of Hollandale to see what wonderful resources and vehicles Chrysler has and thanks to James Cerranti for coming out here and making this happen for us," Willis said.
This year participants got to test drive a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica mini-van. For every test drive Chrysler will donate ten dollars. There was even a special performance from some of the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.