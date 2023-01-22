A few simple ingredients and you'll have the taste of New Orleans in your kitchen. This would also be good year round!
2 cans cinnamon rolls
1 block cream cheese
2/3 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup of milk
Preheat oven to 375. Lightly spray a 9x13 pan. Cut cinnamon rolls into four pieces and lay in dish. Kitchen scissors made this fast and easy! Cream together the softened cream cheese and sugar. Next, add in the eggs and vanilla. Pour in milk. Pour mixture over the cinnamon rolls. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Use the icing that came with the cinnamon rolls to pour over baked dish. If you're feeling festive, sprinkle purple, green, and yellow sanding sugar on top! Enjoy!
*I have also used 3 cans of cinnamon rolls instead of 2 (everything else stays the same). Using 2 cans of rolls leaves a little custard around the rolls where using 3 soaks up more liquid leaving no custard like filling left when done. Personally I like it either way. You can't go wrong either way. My advice is to start out with 2 rolls, save some money, and see what you think!
