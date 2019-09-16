Hot Tamale Festival Unveils T-Shirt Design in Greenville

The hot tamale festival unveiled the t- shirt design for the 2019 festival.
The art contest has been going on for the past eight years. The contest had contestants from all over the southeast. This year's winner was Jade Mixon, a former Miss Hot Tamale. Graycie Redwine won the student contest for the second year in a row.
"We award an artist this honor each and every year. We also give them financial contribution for actually winning the overall contest. We've had 11 entries this year and it was a great selection for this year, but obviously one stood out above everyone else's. We're glad to unveil it today to the general public."
Boggs says t-shirts will be on sale within the next week. You can buy them early at greater Greenville Housing and Main Street Greenville or purchase a shirt at Stein Mart Square during the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.