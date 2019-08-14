This morning a fire broke loose on a house on Marilyn street in Greenville.
The homeowner told the Fire Department she heard a popping noise, the lights flickered, and she smelled smoke. She then proceeded to exit the house out of harms way.
The rear of the house sustained heavy fire damage.
No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.